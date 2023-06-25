Who Plays Maxie Jones On General Hospital?

For a certain segment of the television-loving public, the name Maxie Jones is one that likely inspires some pretty fevered feelings. Those TV fans are, of course, the sort that get their dramatic kicks when the sun is out, as Maxie Jones has been a mainstay on the daytime soap opera "General Hospital" for a few decades now.

If you're a fan of "General Hospital," you know no doubt recall Maxie's birth was a major event on the series back in 1990, in large part because she was born to series power players Frisco and Felicia Jones (Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner respectively). Maxie has been a part of the "General Hospital" narrative equation ever since, with viewers watching the character come of age and then some over the decades. That, naturally, means several actors have played Maxie Jones at various stages in her life. The longest-tenured actor among them is the one currently playing the part, with Kirsten Storms having occupied the role since 2005.

That lengthy tenure has seen Storms log more than 1500 episodes as Maxie, easily ranking the gig as the biggest of the actor's screen career. But it's hardly the only big role she's played over the years.