Who Plays Maxie Jones On General Hospital?
For a certain segment of the television-loving public, the name Maxie Jones is one that likely inspires some pretty fevered feelings. Those TV fans are, of course, the sort that get their dramatic kicks when the sun is out, as Maxie Jones has been a mainstay on the daytime soap opera "General Hospital" for a few decades now.
If you're a fan of "General Hospital," you know no doubt recall Maxie's birth was a major event on the series back in 1990, in large part because she was born to series power players Frisco and Felicia Jones (Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner respectively). Maxie has been a part of the "General Hospital" narrative equation ever since, with viewers watching the character come of age and then some over the decades. That, naturally, means several actors have played Maxie Jones at various stages in her life. The longest-tenured actor among them is the one currently playing the part, with Kirsten Storms having occupied the role since 2005.
That lengthy tenure has seen Storms log more than 1500 episodes as Maxie, easily ranking the gig as the biggest of the actor's screen career. But it's hardly the only big role she's played over the years.
Kirsten Storms has become a low key soap opera superstar
Daytime drama fans might be quick to tell you "General Hospital" is not the only soap to make use of Kirsten Storms' talents. In fact, before she turned up as Maxie Jones on "General Hospital," Storms scored a lengthy stint on "Days of Our Lives" playing Isabella "Belle" Black during the character's tumultuous teenage years. During her five-year run as Belle, Storms notched a whopping 779 episodes, giving up the role shortly before she made her "General Hospital" debut.
Prior to booking her "Days of Our Lives" gig, Storms had already made a bit of a name for herself as a young actor, appearing in episodes of "The Cape," and "7th Heaven." She also landed the title role in the Disney Channel hit "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century," and played a supporting role in another Disney hit, 1999's "Johnny Tsunami."
Given the rigorous shooting schedule of the daytime soap scene, Storms has understandably had a little less time to book roles outside of her steady gigs on "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital." She did, however, find time for a one-off appearance on "That's So Raven" and "CSI: Miami," and reprised the role of Zenon Kar for a pair of Disney Channel sequels. She's also kept herself busy on the voice acting front, voicing Bonnie Rockwell as part of the all-star cast of Disney's "Kim Possible" franchise.