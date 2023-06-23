AJLT Stars Say Kim Cattrall's Cameo Fixes Samantha & Carrie's Friendship

Ever since news leaked that Kim Cattrall, who originated the role of Samantha Jones on "Sex and the City," would appear for the briefest of cameos in the revival "And Just Like That, fans have been buzzing about it — and now, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are here to clarify some small details about the highly anticipated scene.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the first two episodes of "And Just Like That" dropped on Max on June 22, Parker, Nixon, and Davis, who returned to the "Sex and the City" universe as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, said that the cameo actually goes a long way to fixing Carrie and Samantha's broken on-screen friendship.

After Samantha and Carrie agree to meet up via text message in the Season 1 finale, Cattrall's cameo, a phone call between the characters, is the next step. "The friendship is mended," Parker confirms. "They talked about it; you'll see. The friendship [between Carrie and Samantha] is in good shape and I think by the time we get to that phone call that we share [in the finale], the portrait is clear of where they are and who they are."

"When we first started talking about this idea, it's just such an opportune moment in the story and it was really a nod to the 25 years," Parker continued, referencing the 25 year anniversary of the series. "It's just a really sentimental, funny, sweet moment that is timed perfectly for a specific event that's happening in Carrie's life. It's so familiar. So it's really nice, I think."