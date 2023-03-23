Ultimate Thanos Wields The Cosmic Cube As Universe's Return Teased

Thanos has long established himself as one of the most terrifying and deadly villains in the Marvel Universe, with Thanos' Motivation and snap leading to the demise of half of the universe. Like most characters, Thanos also has Multiverse variants that are equally as frightening as his prime self. One these is teased in new Marvel Comics art.

On Earth-1610, best known as Marvel's Ultimate Universe, Thanos, who had an similar stony, bleak appearance to DC's Darkseid, was a menacing threat to the Fantastic Four. In that world, Thanos ruled a reality made up of thousands of planets that were in a hidden plane of existence. After finding the Cosmic Cube, he attempted to rule the entire universe but suffered a significant setback after the artifact was destroyed.

Ultimate Thanos would try to trick Reed Richards into building a new Cosmic Cube, which he did, but when he wielded it, a failsafe killed him. Now, a new variant cover showcases this Mad Titan as the Ultimate Universe is on the verge of returning.