What Is One Punch Man Rated? What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch

One of the longest-ongoing tropes in the world of anime and manga is of a hero who is training to be the best. Goku (Masako Nozawa in the original Japanese and Sean Schemmel and others in the Funimation dub) wants to be the strongest fighter in "Dragon Ball Z," Ash (Rica Matsumoto in Japanese, Veronica Taylor and others in English) wants to be the best trainer in "Pokémon," and Deku (Daiki Yamashita in Japanese and Justin Briner in the dub) wants to be the world's greatest hero in "My Hero Academia." "One Punch Man," however, takes a different tack for its story.

Rather than setting up the main character as a likable underdog chasing the gold, "One Punch Man" starts where most other shows end. Saitama (Makoto Furukawa in Japanese, Max Mittelman in English) is so powerful in the first episode of the shonen action-comedy that he can take out any monster, alien, or demon with a single punch — hence the name of the show.

With his godlike success, Saitama has become bored with life. Thus the crux of Saitama's struggle in "One Punch Man" is more existential than it is tangible. Still, for parents who might be worried that this will make the series too intense or adult for their kids, they can likely rest assured that this particular anime won't be too troubling for most youngsters so long as they're in the preteen age category. In fact, some parents on Common Sense Media suggest the show for kids as young as 9.