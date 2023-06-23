Who Plays Elvis Presley In A24's Priscilla?

Elvis is still alive. Forty-six years after his passing, the King of Rock 'n' Roll continues to hold on to his post as arguably the greatest individual icon across all of American popular music, and the past year has served as a stark reminder of the fact that audiences will still turn up for Elvis Presley and his mythos even today. There was, of course, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Presley biopic "Elvis," which became a box office smash and collected numerous awards and nominations. And now, with a welcome focus on a pivotal figure in Elvis' life whom most tellings have relegated to a secondary role, there's "Priscilla."

With contemporary American cinema's foremost chronicler of troubled youth and spiritually taxing wealth, Sofia Coppola, at the helm, the A24-distributed film will be dramatizing Priscilla Presley's own account of her life and her turbulent relationship with Elvis, as detailed in the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by herself and Sandra Harmon. The movie's wistful, dreamlike teaser trailer has already got film and music buffs around the internet buzzing, with many wondering what Coppola's female-centric take on the Presleys' domestic dynamic — a subject covered largely from Elvis' POV in "Elvis" — will bring to the table. And while all eyes are naturally on Cailee Spaeny's performance as Priscilla, the sight of a new actor stepping into Elvis' white bellbottoms so soon after Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated work has also inspired significant furor — all the more so given that the actor in question is Jacob Elordi.