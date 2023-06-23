Who Plays Elvis Presley In A24's Priscilla?
Elvis is still alive. Forty-six years after his passing, the King of Rock 'n' Roll continues to hold on to his post as arguably the greatest individual icon across all of American popular music, and the past year has served as a stark reminder of the fact that audiences will still turn up for Elvis Presley and his mythos even today. There was, of course, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Presley biopic "Elvis," which became a box office smash and collected numerous awards and nominations. And now, with a welcome focus on a pivotal figure in Elvis' life whom most tellings have relegated to a secondary role, there's "Priscilla."
With contemporary American cinema's foremost chronicler of troubled youth and spiritually taxing wealth, Sofia Coppola, at the helm, the A24-distributed film will be dramatizing Priscilla Presley's own account of her life and her turbulent relationship with Elvis, as detailed in the 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me" by herself and Sandra Harmon. The movie's wistful, dreamlike teaser trailer has already got film and music buffs around the internet buzzing, with many wondering what Coppola's female-centric take on the Presleys' domestic dynamic — a subject covered largely from Elvis' POV in "Elvis" — will bring to the table. And while all eyes are naturally on Cailee Spaeny's performance as Priscilla, the sight of a new actor stepping into Elvis' white bellbottoms so soon after Austin Butler's Oscar-nominated work has also inspired significant furor — all the more so given that the actor in question is Jacob Elordi.
Jacob Elordi is an up-and-coming star with a devoted fanbase
Jacob Elordi was born in Brisbane, Australia, in 1997, and began his acting career in the Australian film industry before crossing over to the United States with a little help from Netflix. He initially rose to stardom among the world's teen audiences with his role as Noah Flynn in "The Kissing Booth" opposite Joey King's Elle Evans. Then, as "The Kissing Booth" proved a smash hit for the streamer and evolved into a full-blown trilogy, Elordi's stardom became superstardom — aided, of course, by his casting on HBO's "Euphoria."
Playing sociopathic high school senior, star quarterback, and de-facto community royal Nate Jacobs, Elordi terrified and captivated in equal measure fans of the Sam Levinson-created teen drama series. His unrestrained performance as the show's increasingly deranged and controlling yet persistently vulnerable villain alerted audiences to the fact that Jacob Elordi was much more than just another teen rom-com heartthrob and has remained one of the show's strong suits going into its controversial second season. Additionally, Elordi had a supporting role in the Hulu erotic thriller film "Deep Water," co-scripted by Levinson, and is starring in upcoming films like "The Sweet East" and "Saltburn."
Speaking to Vogue about Elordi's casting in "Priscilla," Sofia Coppola noted, "I thought nobody was gonna look quite like Elvis, but Jacob has that same type of magnetism. He's so charismatic, and girls go crazy around him, so I knew he could pull off playing this type of romantic icon."