Black Mirror Season 6: Charlie Brooker's Hilarious Reason For Upping The Horror

"Black Mirror" is well-known for combining multiple genres to tell its sometimes horrific, sometimes touching, always compelling stories. Its collection of vignettes all take a look at the sprawling horror of life in the information age, even if it's trying to make you laugh or cry.

Charlie Brooker, the program's creator, has admitted that the upcoming sixth season of "Black Mirror" is going to be a bit heavier on its horror elements than previous seasons. Why go all in with the blood and doom? It seems Brooker has something to prove to his audience. "I was aware at the back of my head, some people had said, 'The last season was a bit frothy, wasn't it?' or 'A bit too cheerful'" he said, at an appearance and QA session held in conjunction with a preview screening of the Season 6 premiere of "Black Mirror" at BFI Southbank, as reported by Radio Times. His witty retort to those critical types? "Well, f*** you."

Apparently, this wry sense of spite is what led Brooker in a fresh narrative direction for the season, causing him to pick up a crime heavy thought line for its episodes, and ultimately causing him to completely reconsider what sort of storytelling really makes up a "Black Mirror" season.