James Cameron Likens The Titan Submarine Tragedy To Titanic's Disastrous End
Those aboard the Titan deep sea submersible which went missing on Sunday while en route to the wreck of the Titanic have now been presumed dead, and "Titanic" director and deep-sea explorer James Cameron has some words of reflection in the wake of the tragedy.
Speaking to ABC News, Cameron drew a sharp parallel between the recent disappearance of the Titan and the historic tragedy of the boat it was meant to explore. Due to the fact that it was advertised as unsinkable, the sinking of the RMS Titanic has become a colloquial parable for a situation in which flouted safety measures and unfounded arrogance led to a calamity that could otherwise have been prevented. "I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself," Cameron noted, "where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many died as a result. It's a very similar tragedy at the exact same site. It's astonishing and really quite surreal."
James Cameron highlights the importance of safety in deep sea submersible diving
James Cameron is no stranger to deep sea exploration, nor to exploring the RMS Titanic, in particular. For his 1997 epic, "Titanic," Cameron took cameras beneath the waves to capture the sunken wreck, thus heightening the realism of the film. To do so, he used submersibles not unlike the Titan. And in 2012, he descended six miles under the waves to explore the Mariana Trench, estimated to be the deepest area of Earth's oceans, using a submersible of his own design. Given the filmmaker's relevant experience, he had some harsh words regarding the now highly publicized lapses of judgment that doomed the Titan.
"It's absolutely critical for people to get the take-home message that deep submersible diving is a mature art," Cameron told ABC News, referring to the loss of the Titan and its passengers as the greatest fear of the submersible diving community. He continued by asserting that the Titan expedition was widely considered to be unsafe before its voyage down. "Many people in the community were concerned about this sub and even wrote letters to the company saying what they were doing was too experimental and what they were doing needed to be certified," the director remarked.
Indeed, reports since Sunday have indicated a number of red flags, irregularities, and safety concerns were known to OceanGate Expeditions, the Titan's operator, prior to its final, fatal voyage. CNN reported several prior issues with the small exploratory vessel, including a battery issue, a rebuilt hull, and another trip that was called off when an OceanGate submersible lost contact with its ship after dropping only 37 feet beneath the surface.