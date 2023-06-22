James Cameron Likens The Titan Submarine Tragedy To Titanic's Disastrous End

James Cameron is no stranger to deep sea exploration, nor to exploring the RMS Titanic, in particular. For his 1997 epic, "Titanic," Cameron took cameras beneath the waves to capture the sunken wreck, thus heightening the realism of the film. To do so, he used submersibles not unlike the Titan. And in 2012, he descended six miles under the waves to explore the Mariana Trench, estimated to be the deepest area of Earth's oceans, using a submersible of his own design. Given the filmmaker's relevant experience, he had some harsh words regarding the now highly publicized lapses of judgment that doomed the Titan.

"It's absolutely critical for people to get the take-home message that deep submersible diving is a mature art," Cameron told ABC News, referring to the loss of the Titan and its passengers as the greatest fear of the submersible diving community. He continued by asserting that the Titan expedition was widely considered to be unsafe before its voyage down. "Many people in the community were concerned about this sub and even wrote letters to the company saying what they were doing was too experimental and what they were doing needed to be certified," the director remarked.

Indeed, reports since Sunday have indicated a number of red flags, irregularities, and safety concerns were known to OceanGate Expeditions, the Titan's operator, prior to its final, fatal voyage. CNN reported several prior issues with the small exploratory vessel, including a battery issue, a rebuilt hull, and another trip that was called off when an OceanGate submersible lost contact with its ship after dropping only 37 feet beneath the surface.