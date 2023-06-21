James Cameron Made Titanic So Hollywood Would Fund His Dive To The Shipwreck

While oceanic personnel continues their search for a five-person tourist submersible that mysteriously disappeared on its way to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in the depths of the Atlantic, director James Cameron's movie blockbuster about the legendary sunken ship has once again entered the public conversation.

Cameron, of course, is one of the highest-profile figures to make the treacherous dive to examine what's left of the deteriorating passenger liner, which is located 12,500 feet below sea level about 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The price tag for an individual to ride the missing submersible — the OceanGate Titan — ran at about $250,000, so it's understandable in hindsight why Cameron was looking for a sponsor of sorts before he made "Titanic" to fund what equated to more of a personal trip than a business one.

"I made 'Titanic' because I wanted to dive to the shipwreck, not because I particularly wanted to make the movie," Cameron told Playboy Magazine in 2009. "The Titanic was the Mount Everest of shipwrecks, and as a diver I wanted to do it right. When I learned some other guys had dived to the Titanic to make an IMAX movie, I said, 'I'll make a Hollywood movie to pay for an expedition and do the same thing.' I loved that first taste, and I wanted more."