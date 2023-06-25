Every Movie John Cusack & Joan Cusack Made Together - And Which One Is Best

Over the course of the past few decades, John Cusack and Joan Cusack have each become primetime players in Hollywood. And over the years, the celebrated siblings have appeared in big and small screen hits almost too numerous to count. In addition, they have quite often shared the screen together. In fact, they've likely shared the screen more than any brother-sister combo in history, having logged a total of nine feature films together to date.

With John and Joan now in their 50s and 60s, respectively, the former teen stars have had more than ample opportunity to line up big screen projects together. And as it turns out, they've been doing as much since the early days, first sharing the screen in the 1980 comedy, "Class." The film marked John's first screen credit, though Joan had already claimed roles in "My Bodyguard," and "Cutting Loose."

After "Class," the Cusacks would go on to appear in other '80s staples like "Sixteen Candles" (1984), and "Grandview, U.S.A." (1984). A few years passed before they appeared in another movie together, with each turning up in 1987's "Broadcast News," and the pair playing onscreen siblings in the 1989 classic, "Say Anything." 1997 found them trading lines in "Grosse Pointe Blank," followed by collaborations in "Cradle Will Rock" (1999), "High Fidelity" (2000), "Martian Child" (2007), and "War Inc." (2008). And if you're wondering which of those films is the best, Rotten Tomatoes would have you believe "Say Anything" takes the crown.