Who Plays Janis Ian In Mean Girls?

When teenager Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) moves from Africa to the United States in "Mean Girls," it is an uphill battle for her to assimilate into the life of an average high schooler. Luckily, she does not have to go through this transition alone. Amongst arriving to North Shore High, Heron finds companionship in Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese) and Janis Ian.

The trio becomes especially close when Cady starts befriending Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her clique, the Plastics. Given Janis' negative history with Regina, she leads an operation to ruin Regina's reputation thanks to Cady; however, as Cady's personality begins to mirror that of Regina's, her friendship with Janis and Damian is put to the test. Cady eventually apologizes at the Spring Fling Dance, and Janis gets a happy ending.

With her rebellious attitude, artistic mindset, and accepting nature, Janis is the kind of friend many wish they had in high school. Giving Janis her lovably snarky persona is none other than Lizzy Caplan in one of her first prominent roles following appearances in projects such as "Freaks and Geeks," "Orange County," and "Smallville."