The Star Of The Fatal Attraction Reboot Just Answered The Question On Everyone's Mind

The 1987 psychological thriller "Fatal Attraction" shocked audiences — particularly those who were cheating on their partners, or even those merely entertaining the thought of it. It was a lasting effect of the film, where publishing company editor Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) goes on a rampage after being scorned by married New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) following a weekend-long affair. Alex's acts of vengeance against Dan turn more and more wicked as the film rolls along, and eventually, she targets Dan's wife, Beth (Anne Archer), and their young daughter, Ellen (Ellen Latzen) with them as well.

"Fatal Attraction" not only had a huge impact on viewers with a box office gross of $320 million worldwide (via The Numbers), the buzz surrounding the film also reverberated around the film industry. In 1988, "Fatal Attraction" earned Oscar nominations in six categories including best picture, best director for Adrian Lyne, best supporting actress for Close, and best supporting actress for Archer. The film also earned a best adapted screenplay Oscar nomination for scribe James Dearden, who cooked up what arguably became the film's most horrific scene.

Now, 35 years after the Paramount Pictures smash made its debut in theaters, the studio's streaming service, Paramount+, is readying a reboot of "Fatal Attraction" as an eight-hour limited series. Set in the modern day, Joshua Jackson takes over Douglas' role as Dan, while Lizzy Caplan assumes the Close's legendary role of Alex.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson confirmed that another unforgettable "character," if you will, is set to make an appearance in the reboot.