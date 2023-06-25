Dead To Me: How One Raunchy Chat Set Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Free

While some projects are largely built on the improvisational skills of their actors — think Rob Reiner's "This is Spinal Tap" and Christopher Guest's "Waiting for Guffman" — most performers stick to their scripts. Some actors are turned loose to improvise after they've cited what's on the page, though, which sometimes results in some unexpected riffs. That's what "Dead to Me" creator Liz Feldman discovered in Season 1 of the Netflix dark comedy hit when she discovered the improv talents of series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

"Dead to Me," which ended its three-season run on Netflix in 2022, examined the unlikely friendship between Jen Harding (Applegate) and Judy Hale (Cardellini) after they meet at a grief support group. What Judy fails to mention to her new bestie, though, is that she was driving the vehicle that killed Jen's husband in a hit-and-run. Furthermore, Judy's emotionally abusive fiancé, Steve Wood (James Marsden) — who was in the vehicle with her at the time of the accident — threatens to tear their friendship apart by revealing the truth to Jen.

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Feldman discovered Applegate's and Cardellini's improv talents in a very shocking way: "In Season 1, they have [a] whole conversation about Steve's penis. That's something I wouldn't have written — it's not in my wheelhouse," Feldman exclaimed. "They just improvised one line and I was like, 'Okay, let's pause there and then I want you to just talk about his penis and get back into the scene.' That was maybe the first time we really did it where almost the entire scene is really just them. Absolutely some of the funniest moments from all seasons come from them improvising."