The Ending Of Wayward Explained

It's a familiar story — a young, free-spirited woman on the road, driving alone cross-country toward a music festival, picks up a charismatic stranger she meets in a bar and offers to give him a ride to their mutual destination. Whether she ever makes it to the event, we never find out, because she is caught up in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse along the way. Yet, not all is as it seems in the 2022 feature film, "Wayward." While the familiar pieces are all in place, this is a story that lives and breathes through its many twists as our hero, Dawn (Iyana Halley), attempts to navigate a story that we only come to truly understand in the film's final moments.

In the proud tradition of low-budget thrillers, "Wayward" is short but not-so-sweet, managing to tell a pretty gruesome story while still clocking in at less than 80 minutes of screen time. This is a tale that might sound familiar at the outset but ultimately leads into some pretty unexpected territory, and as it's widely available online at the moment, there's no time like the present to check out this low-maintenance watch that zips by quickly and packs a fair number of scares along the way.

Taking cues from well-known horror staples like "The Hitchhiker" and "Saw," "Wayward" remains something uniquely its own and does it in record time. As for all those secrets and reveals packed into the plot, it couldn't hurt to have a guide along the way ... so let's get into it.