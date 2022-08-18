Idris Elba Confirms What We Suspected About His Fight With The Lion In Beast

Few actors can claim a career trajectory like that of Idris Elba, whose filmography spans prestige TV, political dramas, and superhero blockbusters, to name three among numerous genres that he's tackled over the course of his decades of performance work. A list of Elba's best roles alone includes a military commander in the giant robot action film "Pacific Rim," drug kingpin Stringer Bell on acclaimed crime series "The Wire," and civil rights hero Nelson Mandela in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom."

It should come as no surprise, then, that Elba is currently working on a DC Films project, given that there's practically no genre under the sun that's without precedent in his existing body of work. Elba's most recent project, which hits theaters on August 19, is the monster movie "Beast." In it, Elba portrays a doctor named Nate Samuels, who travels to South Africa with his two daughters to revisit the location where he met his late wife. In the South African wilderness, they then encounter a large, bloodthirsty lion intent on hunting and killing them.

Of course, at least a little bit of movie magic is required to bring a monstrous lion to life for the silver screen. In a recent interview, Elba shared some insight into just how his character's fight against his lion adversary was filmed, confirming one particular detail inquisitive viewers might have already suspected.