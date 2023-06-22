Indiana Jones: Why Short Round Doesn't Show Up In Dial Of Destiny

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" marks the archaeologist's fifth cinematic adventure. He's made plenty of stories over the years, with numerous sidekicks and partners by his side to help him track down rare artifacts. "Dial of Destiny" sees him team up with his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who comes back into his life after an absence. But a significant portion of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) fans are still wondering whatever happened to his faithful companion Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), introduced in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Short Round is a fan-favorite character for his unabashed enthusiasm and ability to help Indy escape sticky situations. Seeing how "Dial of Destiny" is likely Harrison Ford's final outing as the legendary explorer, it wouldn't have been out of the question to bring back some familiar faces from his past. But alas, there's no Short Round in the latest film.

Ke Huy Quan is riding a career-high at the moment after winning an Academy Award for his work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." And director James Mangold sounded as though it might have been considered at one point but didn't work for the story they wanted to tell. Mangold told IGN, "If you notice... the only person we follow through the whole way is Indy himself. Joined by Helena [Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge], and I felt like we needed to have a female lead who challenged him. But we looked at all these different things and tried to figure out how they would work. I just didn't want another adult along for the ride." Short Round may not factor into "Dial of Destiny," but hopefully, Quan can return to this world somehow.