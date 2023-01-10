Ke Huy Quan Makes Loki Season 2 Sound Like A Lot Of Fun

It seems that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes with a mandatory appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, as Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, and more have been guests on the popular show. Joining the list is upcoming MCU newcomer Ke Huy Quan, and of course, host Josh Horowitz had to ask him about his time on "Loki" Season 2.

Quan started by praising Loki himself, Tom Hiddleston. He said he had "an amazing time" filming with him, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the "Loki" cast. He really couldn't stress enough how much he loved working with Hiddleston, though, as he brought up a specific on-set memory. "There was one particular day of shooting, and [Hiddleston] found something on set, and he said, he saw it, and he said, 'Oh my gosh! I cannot believe I'm working with Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom!' And he was so cute and so kind. And I was so excited I said, 'Oh my God! Did anybody get that on tape? Somebody say they got that on tape!' He was incredible. We laughed so hard, and we just, I didn't want that shoot to end." The entire experience was incredible for him, and he's hoping to go back for reshoots soon to see Hiddleston and the rest of the cast again.

Quan also revealed that he'd been a massive fan of Marvel Studios' work since the beginning. He loved "Iron Man" and the creativity behind "Loki" Season 1, so getting to be a part of Season 2 was an unbelievable opportunity. He can't answer if Marvel fans will see him in another project outside the Disney+ series, though, as he says to redirect those questions to Kevin Feige.