Ke Huy Quan Is 100 Percent Willing To Play Short Round In An Indiana Jones Spin-Off

2022 was the year of the comeback for many beloved performers audiences hadn't seen in a while. This has mostly been evident with the resurgence of Brendan Fraser, who's getting a lot of award attention for his performance in "The Whale." But another actor who had a banner year is Fraser's "Encino Man" co-star Ke Huy Quan, who recently won a Golden Globe for his work in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Quan left acting behind in the 1990s due to a lack of opportunities (via People), but he's come back with a vengeance. Not only is he riding high off the success of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," but he's finding other acting roles. He's landed a spot in "Loki" Season 2 as well as "The Electric State," which will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

It's a great time for Quan and fans of his work. And while there will be plenty of chances to see him on a screen near you in the future, there's one role Quan is holding out hope he'll be able to play.