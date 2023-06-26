The Ending Of Burn Explained

Melinda ties up an incapacitated Billy in the backroom and covers up Sheila's dead body. When he comes to, he begs to be let go, promising to take Melinda with him wherever he goes. Melinda relishes the power she has over Billy in this moment; she pulls his pants down and attempts to rape him. Her attempt is interrupted by Officer Liu, who is tracking a suspect (presumably Billy) in a robbery earlier in the night. Powerless to stop him, Melinda nervously lets Liu search the gas station, but is shocked when he doesn't see anything suspicious, even in the back room. Billy has escaped his bindings and disappeared.

In a panic, Melinda douses Sheila's body and the rest of the store in gasoline — including Billy's pistol. When Sheila's jealous boyfriend Perry (Shiloh Fernandez) shows up to find her, Melinda tries to shoo him away, but Billy reappears, begging Perry to give him a ride and telling him that Melinda murdered Sheila. When a confused Perry fails to act fast enough, Billy kills him with the station's air compressor and steals his car. Distraught, Melinda calls Officer Liu and asks him to come back.

Before long, however, Billy rams his stolen car into the doors of the store. Back to tie up loose ends and kill Melinda, he attempts to shoot her with his pistol, but the spark of the firing pin ignites the lingering gasoline. Billy and the store are engulfed in flames. Melinda escapes into the arms of Officer Liu, albeit with severe burns on her legs.

