Why The Bear Season 2 Serves Up More Food Brands You Might Actually Use In Real Life

If it feels like you saw way more brand names while you were binging "The Bear" after its second season dropped on June 22, it's because, well, you did. According to a report in Variety, Season 2 of FX and Hulu's hit restaurant drama is bringing more product placement into the fold.

Once a concept mocked by satirical films like "Josie and the Pussycats," product placement is a natural part of the entertainment landscape, but it might be surprising to see it pop up in a series like "The Bear." The reasoning behind the decision, per Variety, is that by including food products that exist in the real world instead of the fake ones that sometimes populate on-screen kitchens, it might encourage viewers to go out and buy them so they can cook decadent meals worthy of "The Bear."

Variety name-checks brands that will probably pop up that include Coca-Cola, American Express' restaurant reservation system Resy, and Stella Artois beer, with a quote from Disney executive John Campbell explaining that this choice will "allow brands and clients to get closer to the intellectual property, closer to the talent."