The Beanie Bubble's First Trailer Reminds Us All How Much We Paid For Stuffed Animals
Remember that period of time in the 1990s where every single parent and kid went absolutely nuts for little bean-filled stuffed animals with those heart-shaped red tags on their ears? If the answer to that question is "yes," you've probably still got a few lingering Beanie Babies in your basement, attic, or crawlspace, and there's a movie coming out soon that might help you recall which of those Beanie Babies still have tags and might be worth $10 or something.
"The Beanie Bubble," based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, chronicles the rise and, apparently, the fall that followed shortly thereafter when Ty Warner — played here by Zach Galifianakis — made millions of dollars off of some pretty simple stuffed animals, only to watch the company sputter and fail as he got too cocky too quickly. So what can children of the nineties expect from the original comedy "The Beanie Bubble," which pairs Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks as the inventors of one of the most ubiquitous toys of a specific generation?
The Beanie Bubble promises a totally ridiculous comedy about a super-famous toy
"Do you know what the greatest thing about America is?" Galifianakis says in the trailer as Ty Warner himself. "You can make things happen here like nowhere else. You have the power to create your own future. You can be anything. You can do anything." These are pretty over-the-top words for someone in charge of a stuffed animal empire, but as the fully ridiculous trailer displays, Ty takes himself pretty seriously. The trailer also makes it clear that he'll stop at nothing to claim the glory for himself, as Elizabeth Banks' Robbie realizes she's being cut out of the concept and company she helped create.
The film also features "Succession" star Sarah Snook as Ty's wife Sheila Warner and "Miracle Workers" staple Geraldine Viswanathan as Ty Inc. employee Maya, and it drops on Apple TV+ on July 21, 2023. Maybe it'll remind you to go dig those old Beanie Babies out of storage and donate them or something.