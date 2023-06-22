The Beanie Bubble's First Trailer Reminds Us All How Much We Paid For Stuffed Animals

Remember that period of time in the 1990s where every single parent and kid went absolutely nuts for little bean-filled stuffed animals with those heart-shaped red tags on their ears? If the answer to that question is "yes," you've probably still got a few lingering Beanie Babies in your basement, attic, or crawlspace, and there's a movie coming out soon that might help you recall which of those Beanie Babies still have tags and might be worth $10 or something.

"The Beanie Bubble," based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, chronicles the rise and, apparently, the fall that followed shortly thereafter when Ty Warner — played here by Zach Galifianakis — made millions of dollars off of some pretty simple stuffed animals, only to watch the company sputter and fail as he got too cocky too quickly. So what can children of the nineties expect from the original comedy "The Beanie Bubble," which pairs Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks as the inventors of one of the most ubiquitous toys of a specific generation?