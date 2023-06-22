The Bear: More Marvel Stars Appear In The Series Than You Likely Realized
Warning: This post contains minor spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2.
With how massive the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, Disney and Marvel Studios practically have the entire industry wrapped around their fingers. (At this point, it's almost easier to think of who isn't in the MCU rather than who is.) With the premiere of "The Bear" Season 2, Marvel stars have invaded FX's chaotic Chicago restaurant faster than the Skrulls in "Secret Invasion."
The most obvious Marvel actor to lend his talents to "The Bear" is Jon Bernthal. In FX's hit series, Bernthal plays Mikey, Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) older brother whose death puts the titular restaurant in Mikey's hands. Bernthal also played Frank Castle on Netflix's Marvel shows and returns as The Punisher in "Daredevil: Born Again." Interestingly, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Richie in "The Bear," starred alongside Bernthal in "The Punisher" — making him another actor to lend his talents to both Marvel and the FX series.
However, "The Bear" Season 2 features plenty of surprising guest appearances from recent Marvel stars. Will Poulter, Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," plays a chef who trains Marcus (Lionel Boyce). Olivia Colman, Sonya Falsworth in "Secret Invasion," brings a master chef to life. John Mulaney, Spider-Ham in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," plays Stevie in the show's cameo-packed Christmas episode.
Ayo Edebiri went from The Bear to the MCU
While "The Bear" Season 2 features a surprising amount of actors who previously played Marvel roles, one of the series' breakouts, Ayo Edebiri, went the opposite direction.
Following the critically-acclaimed first season of "The Bear," Edebiri's career quickly took off. Of course, it didn't take long for Marvel Studios to bring her into the fold. As Variety recently reported, Edebiri joined the star-studded cast of "Thunderbolts" in an undisclosed role. While secrecy surrounds the projects, Ededbiri will star alongside some of the MCU's most popular actors: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.
Edebiri joining the MCU has us immediately theorizing how she could meet up with some of her co-stars from "The Bear" in the superhero universe. Although Marvel Studios hasn't released any details on her character, it's safe to assume a talent of her caliber will play more than just a one-off role. With "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Secret Wars" on the horizon, the massive team-up movies seem like the best bet. Assuming Edebiri plays a character powerful enough, it will be all hands on deck for those films. She just might appear on-screen with either Job Bernthal's Punisher or Will Poulter's Adam Warlock! We're hoping, anyway.