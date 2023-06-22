The Bear: More Marvel Stars Appear In The Series Than You Likely Realized

Warning: This post contains minor spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2.

With how massive the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, Disney and Marvel Studios practically have the entire industry wrapped around their fingers. (At this point, it's almost easier to think of who isn't in the MCU rather than who is.) With the premiere of "The Bear" Season 2, Marvel stars have invaded FX's chaotic Chicago restaurant faster than the Skrulls in "Secret Invasion."

The most obvious Marvel actor to lend his talents to "The Bear" is Jon Bernthal. In FX's hit series, Bernthal plays Mikey, Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) older brother whose death puts the titular restaurant in Mikey's hands. Bernthal also played Frank Castle on Netflix's Marvel shows and returns as The Punisher in "Daredevil: Born Again." Interestingly, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Richie in "The Bear," starred alongside Bernthal in "The Punisher" — making him another actor to lend his talents to both Marvel and the FX series.

However, "The Bear" Season 2 features plenty of surprising guest appearances from recent Marvel stars. Will Poulter, Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," plays a chef who trains Marcus (Lionel Boyce). Olivia Colman, Sonya Falsworth in "Secret Invasion," brings a master chef to life. John Mulaney, Spider-Ham in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," plays Stevie in the show's cameo-packed Christmas episode.