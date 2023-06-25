The Ending Of Fake Profile Explained

So much story has assaulted the characters and viewers of "Fake Profile" by the end of Season 1, it's easy to forget the whole show started with, well, a fake profile. While the show starts with a vague hint of the stranger danger involved with dating apps, the emphasis lies less on the catfish of it all, and more on the fact that everyone lies about themselves — and to themselves — when it comes to life, love, and the pursuit of happiness.

Miguel and Pedro do mental gymnastics in order to justify how far they will each go for love of family, of self, and (in Miguel's case) of Camila. Both men lie through their teeth to the people they love most. Miguel's vague unhappiness is clearly tied to these lies, even though he can't seem to help but follow his obsessions and fake profiles into the world.

Camila's metaphorical fake profile is her Red Velvet persona. She might be a super-dancer named after a cupcake, but that's just the glittery armor protecting her sweet and vulnerable soul. Camila is capable of living a double life and is maybe even better at it than Miguel. She even deceives the audience about her real story, until all is revealed at the end of "Fake Profile." Perhaps this duality will be explored more in "Fake Profile" Season 2, which Netflix confirms is underway, via Twitter. Perhaps the next season's focus will be less on lies and more on revenge, obsession, or — dare we dream — David taking a page out of Camila's book and learning to dance for a "Magic Mike"-style revue?