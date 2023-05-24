Succession's Brian Cox Believes Logan Roy Should Have Survived A Little Longer

Contains general spoilers for "Succession" Season 4

The death of patriarch and mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) three episodes into the fourth and final season of "Succession" shocked television viewers worldwide. For all of his bluster and bravado, he ends up passing away in his private plane 50 feet in the air, far away from the children whose entire lives revolve around his every word of praise and scowl of disapproval. Yet Cox admitted that when he learned of Logan's death he thought it might have been a big hoax — and he felt emotionally rejected by the process of filming the requisite scenes.



In a May 2023 interview with BBC News, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, Cox said that when he learned of Logan's upcoming death, he thought that it might be another test of loyalty from the infamous patriarch to his children. "This could be part of an elaborate ruse to find out," he said. "Well, if you think about it, from Logan's point of view, he has to find out, how are his children going to behave when he dies, what will then happen? And the only way to do that is to fake his death and actually, at some distant point he's observing the chaos that is following." But it was eventually confirmed to him that Logan is definitely supposed to be dead.

