What Is The Twilight Saga Rated? What Parents Should Know Before Letting Their Kids Watch

The "Twilight" Saga is a phenomenon, and tells the story of Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) epic romance with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), as she navigates a world of vampires, werewolves, and danger around every corner. The five-movie franchise did incredible at the box office from 2008 to 2012, with the final installment, "Breaking Dawn: Part 2," raking in over $800 million at the box office. It is even getting rebooted as a TV series in the near future.

With the way the films meld romance and the supernatural, they certainly offer viewers an exciting ride and are sure to welcome new audiences over the years. All the "Twilight" movies are available to stream on Hulu, which makes them easily accessible to kids and teens. Though 18-year-old Bella is the main character of the overall story, there are elements of "Twilight" that might not be appropriate for younger viewers. Each film is rated PG-13 — though the reasons behind this vary — including "action, violence, disturbing images, and sexual/partial nudity."

With all this in mind, "Twilight" is definitely a series that is more geared toward teenagers, and therefore, they should be at least 13 years old to watch the movies. If you're wondering what exactly might upset younger viewers, there are a few disturbing scenes.