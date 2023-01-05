Why The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Claimed To Be The Kominsky Method's Showrunner

A Twitter bio can be a universe unto itself. Most are straightforward resumes in miniature. Others require a bit more digging to uncover the truth. ("The Office" producer Michael Schur operates his account under the alias Ken Tremendous. Real heads know, as they say.) Ayo Edebiri's Twitter bio simply reads, "Showrunner of 'The Kominksy Method' — now streaming on Netflix, Vudu, and the ITV app."

"The Kominsky Method" aired between 2018 and 2021 and starred Michael Douglas as an acting coach. It was created by Chuck Lorre, who, notably, is not Ayo Edebiri. In an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the actress explained why she started telling the fib. "I just sort of started saying that I was, 'cause I thought it would be funny." She continued, "I just thought, what an incredible world that would be, if a young Black woman in her mid-20s created this show where Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are acting. Have I watched a single episode? No. But I already get the gist, you know what I mean?"

Edebiri may not have had a hand in "The Kominsky Method," but the bit persists. She will, however, return as Sydney for Season 2 of "The Bear."