The Black Mirror Episode That Was Written By Succession's Jesse Armstrong

"Black Mirror" is already on its sixth season, so it might be tough to remember much about its previous seasons. Fans of the dystopian series created by Charlie Brooker have also experienced a small amount of whiplash as the show once moved from a British channel to a major streamer — and this wildly popular episode, which was written by one of TV's biggest showrunners, actually originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK. That would be the series' third ever episode, 2011's "The Entire History of You."

Eventual "Doctor Who" star Jodie Whitaker leads this installment alongside Toby Kebbell ("Kong: Skull Island" and "Servant"), with the two playing a couple whose marriage is broken apart by new technology. "Black Mirror" is all about how modern tech can steer people wrong, and this is definitely the case in "The Entire History of You," where the couple's secrets, stored in brain implants that can share memories with yourself or others, range from a bad performance review at work to marital infidelity. The episode is dark, thought-provoking, and largely regarded as one of its best — Robert Downey Jr. even optioned it for a future feature film, actually — so it probably won't surprise you that the scribe behind it is none other than Jesse Armstrong, the genius behind "Succession."