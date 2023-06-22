The Movie Poster In The Bear S2E1 That Has A Surprising Connection To The Show

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2, Episode 1, "Beef."

"The Bear" is ready to serve up a meatier helping in Season 2 with an additional two episodes than Season 1. We pick up right where we left off in the prior season, with the crew preparing to reopen a newer and better version of their Chicago hotspot. The restaurant is currently in a state of disarray as they reorganize and remodel everything including the basement, which features an interesting movie poster that surprisingly relates to the TV series.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is checking in on preparations while captaining the kitchen staff. He meets with his "cousin" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in the downstairs storage area to discuss their future. As the crew eagerly works, Richie struggles to find his place amidst the rapidly changing location. He confides to Carmy about his fears of being left behind. During this conversation, a notable movie poster for the 1998 film "Rounders" hangs on the wall behind them. The film's plot follows an ex-gambler (Matt Damon) who finds his way back into the game to help a friend (Edward Norton) in need. Interestingly enough, their misadventure in the film parallels "The Bear" — focusing on intense situations and a scheme to repay a large debt.