The Movie Poster In The Bear S2E1 That Has A Surprising Connection To The Show
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2, Episode 1, "Beef."
"The Bear" is ready to serve up a meatier helping in Season 2 with an additional two episodes than Season 1. We pick up right where we left off in the prior season, with the crew preparing to reopen a newer and better version of their Chicago hotspot. The restaurant is currently in a state of disarray as they reorganize and remodel everything including the basement, which features an interesting movie poster that surprisingly relates to the TV series.
In Season 2, Episode 1, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is checking in on preparations while captaining the kitchen staff. He meets with his "cousin" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) in the downstairs storage area to discuss their future. As the crew eagerly works, Richie struggles to find his place amidst the rapidly changing location. He confides to Carmy about his fears of being left behind. During this conversation, a notable movie poster for the 1998 film "Rounders" hangs on the wall behind them. The film's plot follows an ex-gambler (Matt Damon) who finds his way back into the game to help a friend (Edward Norton) in need. Interestingly enough, their misadventure in the film parallels "The Bear" — focusing on intense situations and a scheme to repay a large debt.
The plot of The Bear mirrors Rounders in a few ways
The poster for "Rounders" perfectly encapsulates Carmy and Richie's relationship at the start of "The Bear." In the film, Mike McDermott (Damon) is trying to live his life on the straight and narrow in New York City, though he still craves the danger and excitement of gambling. When his best friend Worm (Norton) becomes released from prison, Mike unsurprisingly falls back into his toxic habits — despite his new encouraging love interest. This character turn resembles Carmy returning to his family's restaurant to turn a profit and repay their uncle, Cicero (Oliver Platt). Carmy's brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal) left them in debt for a whopping $300,000, which feels increasingly insurmountable. Rather than continue his lavish culinary career in New York City, Carmy comes to help his family in need. Additionally, a new possible love interest, Claire (Molly Gordon), for Carmy pops up in Episode 2, which further solidifies the reference.
"The Bear" was originally set to be a movie before FX changed the order plans. This poster could be a reference to the roots of the project as well as an honorary reference to Carmy and Richie's love of movies. Given their shared appreciation for the flick, it might have played a part in Carmy's decision-making process when it came to returning to his family's renowned sandwich shop.