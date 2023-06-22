The Bear Season 2 Starts With The Perfect Song For The Series' Next Chapter

It can be tricky to pull off a perfect needledrop on a television show; for every "Yellowjackets," there's a show that simply can't make it work. "The Bear," though, typically chooses excellent songs to use throughout its episodes... and the big song used during the opening of the Season 1 premiere is no exception.

The Season 1 premiere, simply titled "Beef," opens with a montage set to Bruce Hornsby's 1988 song "The Show Goes On," which runs for the episode's first seven and a half minutes — the same length as the song. As Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew try to renovate their old sandwich shop and turn it into a fine dining destination in the heart of Chicago, Hornsby's song goes, "From where I sits, everyone stands in judgment / And everybody watching as the curtain falls down / See the lights do a long slow fade." This works perfectly for Carmy, a formally train chef hoping to transform his late brother's shop into something incredible and new... and in the process, he'll be judged by critics and guests alike.

That's to say nothing of the chorus, which says that "the show goes on" with "everyone watching all along," concluding that, "still without you, the show goes on." Without Carmy's brother Mikey (played by Jon Bernthal in flashbacks), he and his staff soldier on, trying to open a spot that would make Mikey proud.