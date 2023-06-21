Whatever Happened To The Lapel Project After Shark Tank?

When Sebastian Garcia and Raul Bernal appeared on "Shark Tank" to present their men's fashion accessory, The Lapel Project, many of the sharks poked fun at the product. But after managing to make a deal with Mark Cuban, it was the entrepreneurs who had the last laugh.

Following their appearance on the show, Mark Cuban, along with future investors Lori Grenier, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec, went to work helping the Florida-bound company expand. This included both updating the company's website and increasing their presence on Amazon. Their product line also widened to include bowties, loafers, special collections, and even options for customized lapels. As a result of the changes, sales increased 1000%, with the company's net worth being estimated to be around $2 million.

Before their "Shark Tank" episode aired in October 2016, Cuban appeared on an episode of The Dan Patrick Show, where he did not hold back in praising the strides made by The Lapel Project, claiming that the product would change the men's fashion industry forever. "I'm being serious. I'm being very serious," he states. "I mean weddings and proms, they're expensive, they're hard for guys to come up with something new. We always end up putting on the same old monkey suit, with no fashion, no flair. That all changes tomorrow night on 'Shark Tank.' It's one of my all-time favorite deals." For someone with a reputation like Mark Cuban, that's some high praise. But after seeing the work put in by Garcia and Bernal, it's not hard to justify it.