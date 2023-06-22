Secret Invasion: Ali Selim Showcases Nick Fury's Humanity In A Darker Side Of Life - Exclusive Interview

To start, I'd love to hear how you came to be involved with "Secret Invasion," and what attracted you to the show in the first place.

Kyle Bradstreet created a great series that was part of the MCU, but very different from the MCU. When I first read the early pages, I discovered themes of distrust and paranoia and suspicion, all of which are very interesting to me, because they connect to the darker side of life on Earth. This catalyst into this story is a human being with boots on the group, Nick Fury [Samuel L. Jackson]. It's not a superhero, it's not a fantasy. It felt grounded and connected to the way we live on Earth, and those are exciting topics for me. The fact that Nick Fury, Sam Jackson, is older, and that they're honoring that in the script so that we could also explore themes of wisdom, and an older man who'd maybe lost his step, who was trying to gain his step back to continue his purpose on Earth, [are] all very interesting to me, because it puts the story in more of a gray area than the binary world of good versus evil. Everybody in this story is a little bit of both, and that's a more nuanced story to tell. That's why I was excited about it.

"Secret Invasion," it basically continues the story of Nick Fury after the Blip. Was there any pressure going into that to get it right?

Honestly, I don't feel any pressure, ever. It's a great story to tell and we find the best way to tell it. Marvel didn't put any pressure on me. Nick Fury didn't put any pressure on me. If the fans are going to put pressure on me, they can come and find me, but I didn't really feel any pressure. I felt like this was a really interesting character to explore. Sam and I said on several occasions that being lost in the Blip and coming back in search of your place and purpose was really not unlike the lockdown in the pandemic. We were extracted from humanity and then, suddenly, we're back in it. We had a lot of connection to that topic, and it became more playful and interesting than it was pressure on how to fit into the MCU.