It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Kaitlin Olson Addresses The Elephant In The Room About Dee And The Gang

This comment comes from a very recent interview Olson did with E! News. During the interview, Olson discussed many things, from her character's origin story to the documentary her husband — Rob McElhenney, who also plays Mac on the series — made about the football team he co-owns with Ryan Reynolds. However, she also spoke about the gang's complete inability to mature.

"We want them to sort of never learn their lesson and grow and be better people," Olson said. "It's kind of one of the things that's funniest to me about my character in particular because why would this person continue to try and impress these guys and be friends with them and want their approval after all this time? She's just trying to prove herself to them and has been for 15 years. That's completely ridiculous."

The unchangeable nature of the "Always Sunny" gang also plays a major role in the series' latest season, which features an episode that goes back to show us how the gang came to own Paddy's Pub. It may be worth rewatching after Olson's statements to see just how few life lessons the gang has learned over their years of debauchery.