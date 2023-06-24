Better Call Saul: How Old Is Jimmy McGill At The Beginning And End Of The Series?

The "Breaking Bad" spin-off "Better Call Saul" tells the origin story and eventual downfall of attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who adopts the moniker Saul Goodman as an Albuquerque "criminal lawyer" and later becomes known as Gene Takovic when he flees to Omaha, Nebraska. With Jimmy/Saul/Gene's story taking such a winding path and spanning two separate series, it's hard to pin down just how old the character is at any given point. Fortunately, series creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould sprinkled enough clues into both shows to give sharp-eyed viewers a solid idea of how old Odenkirk's character is at various key moments in both shows.

In Season 5, Episode 7, "JMM," Jimmy and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) get married at Albuquerque City Hall. While they apply for their marriage license, his driver's license is briefly shown, indicating his birth date as November 12, 1960.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "Better Call Saul" take place in 2002, making him 41 at that point and aging him to 43 as the series progresses into Seasons 5 and 6. Season 6 of "Better Call Saul" jumps ahead to 2010 when Saul goes to Omaha and becomes Gene, making him 49 going on 50 as he ices Cinnabons in Nebraska.

His move to Omaha is also shown at the end of "Breaking Bad," and doing the math from that point to his introduction in Season 2 of the latter show makes him 48 when he is first hired by Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).