Vince Gilligan Is Reuniting With Better Call Saul Star Rhea Seehorn On An Exciting New Project

Vince Gilligan is certainly riding high after the overwhelmingly positive response to the conclusion of "Better Call Saul," which served as a prequel, sequel, and spin-off of the highly regarded "Breaking Bad." Its final episode, titled "Saul Gone," garnered a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 10 out of 10, which is an incredible feat. It seems like a no-brainer that both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" will enjoy a place in the higher echelons of television history. Naturally, being the creator and co-creator of two highly regarded shows has left fans wondering what he'll do next.

Back in April, Gilligan made it clear that he needed a break from the world of "Breaking Bad" to try something new (per Deadline). Well, it seems he's delivering on that in a big way, as it was recently announced that Gilligan is returning for an exciting new project, with "Better Call Saul" veteran Rhea Seehorn reuniting with the acclaimed creative.