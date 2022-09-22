Vince Gilligan Is Reuniting With Better Call Saul Star Rhea Seehorn On An Exciting New Project
Vince Gilligan is certainly riding high after the overwhelmingly positive response to the conclusion of "Better Call Saul," which served as a prequel, sequel, and spin-off of the highly regarded "Breaking Bad." Its final episode, titled "Saul Gone," garnered a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 10 out of 10, which is an incredible feat. It seems like a no-brainer that both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" will enjoy a place in the higher echelons of television history. Naturally, being the creator and co-creator of two highly regarded shows has left fans wondering what he'll do next.
Back in April, Gilligan made it clear that he needed a break from the world of "Breaking Bad" to try something new (per Deadline). Well, it seems he's delivering on that in a big way, as it was recently announced that Gilligan is returning for an exciting new project, with "Better Call Saul" veteran Rhea Seehorn reuniting with the acclaimed creative.
Vince Gilligan's new untitled show will air on Apple TV+
Per Deadline, Vince Gilligan's latest television show will debut on Apple TV+, with "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn stepping in as the lead. In an exciting twist, Apple TV+ has also made it clear that they have a ton of faith in the project, as they've already ordered two seasons of the show before it's even aired. Currently untitled, the series will apparently incorporate different genres but maintain a more grounded, realistic approach. Other than Seehorn, no other cast members have been announced yet.
Obviously, this is an exciting development, especially for fans of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" who have been anxiously waiting to see what Gilligan would do next. That Apple has already ordered two seasons is an encouraging sign of their faith in the quality of the series, as well. Whether or not it can achieve the same sort of critical and award success that his previous two shows have accomplished remains to be seen, but it's safe to say that the hype surrounding the project will be monumental.