Who Plays Gravik's Second-In-Command On Secret Invasion?

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Season 1, Episode 1

While Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) is focusing on war and home, his second-in-command, Pagon (Killian Scott) is making sure that nothing gets in the former's way in the highly anticipated Marvel Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." Gravik is the leader of New Skrullos, a site in Russia that is meant to be a home for Skrulls who are displaced. During the introduction of New Skrullos in the series premiere, Pagon is seen inducting a new Skrull warrior into Gravik's team, bringing in a captive human who will become the warrior's human shell. He also works to delegate tasks on behalf of Gravik, even asking G'iah (Emilia Clarke) to retrieve materials ahead of an attack.

Scott is no stranger to dramatic plots. Audiences may recall his performance as Milo Herlihy in the 2014 film "Calvary," which follows a priest's battle against evil. And he's taken on plenty of small screen projects as well, including playing the role of Assistant Commissioner Augustus Dove on the BBC's period crime drama "Ripper Street." The series is set amid the crimes of Jack the Ripper, and Scott can be spotted in 10 episodes, starting with Season 4, Episode 1, "The Strangers' Home." He's also made his mark on Westerns, playing Seth Davenport, a man pretending to be a preacher in the USA series "Damnation," which ran for one season.

And taking on the role of Pagon means taking on a character who has had plenty of adventures throughout Marvel.