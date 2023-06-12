56% Of Transformers Fans Would Recast This Rise Of The Beasts Actor - Looper Survey
The latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise has rolled out, and while it hasn't been met with the best critical reception, audiences have lapped up the loud, shape-shifting cinematic outing that is "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Earning a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, clearly, Steven Caple Jr.'s effort with the squabbling Cybertronians did something right. However, that's not to say there's no room for improvement.
In the grand scheme of things involving giant robot aliens battling a planet-munching god, the most important aspect a "Transformers" movie should nail is the cast. Naturally, Peter Cullen has a permanent spot on the call sheet as the iconic Optimus Prime, but there are plenty of new characters in the prequel too. Looper conducted a survey of 13,000 people and asked them which actor in "Rise of the Beasts" they would recast.
Ultimately, it's Pete Davidson as new bot on the block Mirage whom fans believe needs to go. In fact, he received over twice the number of votes as the runner-up.
Over half of voters think Pete Davidson doesn't have the touch as Mirage
Hauling in a pretty damning 56% of the votes, former SNL and "Bupkis" star Pete Davidson was at the top of the list of actors to be swapped in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." In his defense, it was a big job to take on, stepping in as one half of the new human-robot double act that is so brilliantly handled in "Bumblebee." Clearly, though, his performance just wasn't enough.
As for the next actor on the chopping block, Ron Perlman's attempt at Optimus Primal, the chest-thumping leader of the Maximals, didn't tick fans' boxes either, with 24% of voters wishing someone else had stepped into the recording booth instead. That leaves an even 7% split between Colman Domingo's take on big bad space ball Unicorn, Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, and Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace.
Given that "Rise of the Beasts" leaves a very interesting door open for Noah, Elena, and Mirage in future "Transformers" movies, here's hoping their second effort sees them win some fans back whenever they roll out next.