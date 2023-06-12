56% Of Transformers Fans Would Recast This Rise Of The Beasts Actor - Looper Survey

The latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise has rolled out, and while it hasn't been met with the best critical reception, audiences have lapped up the loud, shape-shifting cinematic outing that is "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Earning a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, clearly, Steven Caple Jr.'s effort with the squabbling Cybertronians did something right. However, that's not to say there's no room for improvement.

In the grand scheme of things involving giant robot aliens battling a planet-munching god, the most important aspect a "Transformers" movie should nail is the cast. Naturally, Peter Cullen has a permanent spot on the call sheet as the iconic Optimus Prime, but there are plenty of new characters in the prequel too. Looper conducted a survey of 13,000 people and asked them which actor in "Rise of the Beasts" they would recast.

Ultimately, it's Pete Davidson as new bot on the block Mirage whom fans believe needs to go. In fact, he received over twice the number of votes as the runner-up.