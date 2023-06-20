Sex And The City: Charlotte's Cut Pregnancy Would Have Ruined Her Best Arc
Fans of "Sex and the City" know that for all of the show's most ridiculous and hilarious moments, there were also moments of real pain and pathos in the series — especially when it came to Charlotte York, played by Kristin Davis, and her struggle to get pregnant. Charlotte goes through real pain trying to get pregnant, only to be told that she has serious infertility issues — and according to a recent podcast, this was a specific creative direction chosen by showrunner Michael Patrick King.
On the "And Just Like That: The Writers Room" podcast, King was joined by Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon — who play Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes, respectively — to discuss the series, and the four revealed that an iconic scene between Miranda and Charlotte almost didn't happen, and Charlotte's pregnancy woes were a game-time decision.
"'One really interesting fight was Miranda and Charlotte around pregnancy, when they didn't see each other on the street and it was so painful," King said. "One was pregnant not by design, and the other couldn't get pregnant by no matter what design. They pass each other on the street and Miranda says to her, "You can't do this!" Oh, that was so good."
Miranda got pregnant, but Charlotte had trouble conceiving
As fans remember all too well, Charlotte, who desperately wants to be a mother, is told she has barely any shot of getting pregnant... while her friend Miranda gets pregnant by accident. Apparently, King had a last minute realization, after telling Davis that he wanted Charlotte to have a pregnancy plotline, that they couldn't have babies simultaneously for the sake of the narrative.
'I remember I was supposed to get pregnant, we were both going to be pregnant, we were going to be different mothers and you were going to showcase the different mothering," Davis said to King on the podcast. "I was so excited because Charlotte wants to get pregnant and I wanted Charlotte to be pregnant. I wanted what she wants for her!"
"You came to me and [were] like, 'I'm sorry, Charlotte is not going to be able to get pregnant,'" Davis then recalled. "'I just don't have enough storylines to have both of you, because I don't know enough people who have the babies, and the women writing don't have the babies – it's not going to be good and we've got to make it this other way.'"
In the end, Charlotte's struggle with infertility was one of the show's most touching plotlines — so it's a good thing King had this realization. In the end, Charlotte has her family... but in a less traditional way.
Charlotte and Harry build a beautiful family together
At the end of the series, Charlotte and her husband Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) have a family together, exploring adoption and getting their hearts broken a few times before they find out that they're going to adopt a baby girl from China. The two adopt Lily, and in the series' first movie, "Sex and the City," Charlotte finds out that she's pregnant, but considering she's experienced miscarriages before this, she's understandably anxious. With her friends' help, though, Charlotte pushes past her fear and gives birth to her second daughter, Rose.
Out of the four main women on "Sex and the City," Charlotte is undeniably the most maternal, and it really is rewarding to see her get to raise two girls with a loving husband (to say nothing of her dog on the original series, the iconic Elizabeth Taylor). So when it comes to the reboot, what is Charlotte's family life like?
In And Just Like That, Charlotte's family experiences more twists and turns
When we return to the York-Goldenblatt household years later, Charlotte's kids are almost all grown up — and while Lily is a prim and proper girl in Charlotte's own image, Charlotte's younger child has some changes afoot. After teachers tell Charlotte and Harry that the teen has chosen to go by the name Rock and is exploring a non-binary gender identity, Harry and Charlotte grapple with this news, but the fact that they love Rock no matter what is what's most important. Problem is, Charlotte's a helicopter mom under legitimately any circumstances, so poor Rock gets stuck having a "they-mitzvah" planned to the minute by their mother.
Previews for the second season of "...And Just Like That" show that Charlotte's life may only get more complicated from here, especially as Lily announces she's ready to take a huge step in her dating life — and it's basically a guarantee that Charlotte will keep smothering her kids. Davis' character might not have become in a mom in the way she expected, but for Charlotte, it worked out pretty perfectly.