Sex And The City: Charlotte's Cut Pregnancy Would Have Ruined Her Best Arc

Fans of "Sex and the City" know that for all of the show's most ridiculous and hilarious moments, there were also moments of real pain and pathos in the series — especially when it came to Charlotte York, played by Kristin Davis, and her struggle to get pregnant. Charlotte goes through real pain trying to get pregnant, only to be told that she has serious infertility issues — and according to a recent podcast, this was a specific creative direction chosen by showrunner Michael Patrick King.

On the "And Just Like That: The Writers Room" podcast, King was joined by Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon — who play Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes, respectively — to discuss the series, and the four revealed that an iconic scene between Miranda and Charlotte almost didn't happen, and Charlotte's pregnancy woes were a game-time decision.

"'One really interesting fight was Miranda and Charlotte around pregnancy, when they didn't see each other on the street and it was so painful," King said. "One was pregnant not by design, and the other couldn't get pregnant by no matter what design. They pass each other on the street and Miranda says to her, "You can't do this!" Oh, that was so good."