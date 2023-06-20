Kraven's Movie Origin Takes Inspiration From A C-List Marvel Superhero

With "Kraven the Hunter," Sony is gearing up to give Marvel fans another Spider-Man movie without Spider-Man. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular hunter — a man whose connection to animals allows him to track and hunt people with ruthless precision — Kraven is one of the most iconic foes of the webslinger.

Unless the trailer for "Kraven the Hunter" is pulling some sneaky misdirection, it seems that Sony has changed some core elements of the character in the process of translating him from page to screen. Most notably, his origin seems to have been copied from a different Marvel character — the Whizzer.

Kraven has gone through several iterations over his many decades in Marvel Comics. His initial persona as Sergei Kravinoff, a Russian oligarch with an obsession for big game hunting, was rebooted in the "Ultimate Spider-Man" comics, reimagining the Hunter as a Steve Irwin-esque television personality who hopes to boost his dwindling ratings by capturing Spider-Man live on air. Now, for Sony's take on the character, they appear to have kept the original version slightly intact, but they have fundamentally altered his origin story, which now seems to have been cribbed from the Whizzer.

In the trailer for "Kraven the Hunter," Sergei's powers are triggered when he's mauled by a lion while on a hunting trip with his father, and Kraven absorbs the lion's blood. That seems remarkably similar to Whizzer's origin story. Notably, Whizzer's powers were granted to him after he was bitten by a cobra while on a safari excursion.