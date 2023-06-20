Who Plays Kraven The Hunter In Sony's Spider-Man Universe?
Start your engines, Marvel fans — another of Spider-Man's infamous rogue's gallery is about to receive their own film. "Kraven" is set to put a new spin on an old villain, possibly explaining how and why he ended up becoming one of Spider-Man's most famous foes. While Kraven the Hunter is perhaps best known for his desire to hunt the biggest and most dangerous game of all time in the comics, the film version of his story will be more animal-friendly. The movie's trailer has him mind-melding with wild creatures when a drop of lion's blood enters his wound during a hunt, which naturally makes him more sympathetic to the animals' cause.
Stepping into the spotlight as Kraven, or Sergei Dimitri Symostivych Kravinoff, is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The young actor has a diverse resume, having gained initial fame for playing Dave Lizewski, the titular amateur teenage superhero in the "Kick-Ass" series.
Taylor-Johnson is also the pre-snap Marvel Cinematic Universe's Pietro Maximoff and appeared as Quicksilver in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." He also played disgraced author James Frey in the film adaption of "A Million Little Pieces." But those are only some of the many roles he's taken on thus far in his career.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson has played John Lennon, been one of the King's Men, and has ridden the Bullet Train
Aaron Taylor-Johnson started acting from childhood and has slowly amassed a pile of roles which began with minor but memorable supporting parts in films like that of a young Charlie Chaplin in "Shanghai Knights" and an adolescent version of Edward Norton's character in "The Illusionist."
He played a teenage version of John Lennon in the film "Nowhere Boy," and was Count Alexei Kirillovich Vronsky in the 2012 version of "Anna Karenina." British teenagers also likely remember him as Robbie, the object of Georgia Nicolson's (Georgia Groome) affection in the film adaption of "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging."
His later career has seen him stepping forward as a leading man into adult supporting roles, starting with his turn as Ford Brody in "Godzilla." He also popped up in "The King's Men" as Archie Reid, in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," and as one of Robert the Bruce's (Chris Pine) men in the Netflix film "Outlaw King." Most recently, he was Tangerine in the action comedy "Bullet Train." And with "Kraven: The Hunter," he's got a role that just might take his career to another level.