Who Plays Kraven The Hunter In Sony's Spider-Man Universe?

Start your engines, Marvel fans — another of Spider-Man's infamous rogue's gallery is about to receive their own film. "Kraven" is set to put a new spin on an old villain, possibly explaining how and why he ended up becoming one of Spider-Man's most famous foes. While Kraven the Hunter is perhaps best known for his desire to hunt the biggest and most dangerous game of all time in the comics, the film version of his story will be more animal-friendly. The movie's trailer has him mind-melding with wild creatures when a drop of lion's blood enters his wound during a hunt, which naturally makes him more sympathetic to the animals' cause.

Stepping into the spotlight as Kraven, or Sergei Dimitri Symostivych Kravinoff, is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The young actor has a diverse resume, having gained initial fame for playing Dave Lizewski, the titular amateur teenage superhero in the "Kick-Ass" series.

Taylor-Johnson is also the pre-snap Marvel Cinematic Universe's Pietro Maximoff and appeared as Quicksilver in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." He also played disgraced author James Frey in the film adaption of "A Million Little Pieces." But those are only some of the many roles he's taken on thus far in his career.