Secret Invasion: Where Does The Nick Fury-Led Series Fit In The MCU Timeline?

When you have a franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe that spans over a decade and pushes three dozen projects, including movies, series, and one-shots, it can get a little complicated to know when everything takes place and how it all puzzles together in the overarching timeline. With Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) going up against one of the older foes in the franchise, the question of when his new series, "Secret Invasion," takes place is a valid one.

Fortunately, during a press conference for the show, Marvel President Kevin Feige was able to clear up the timeline question and revealed it takes place in the here and now, meaning that when the series drops, it will be the most recent event that happened in the MCU. That means that the Skrulls have been hiding out in the MCU since the beginning, making us wonder what they have been up to and what they have been planning.

The last time Fury came face to face with the Skrulls was in "Captain Marvel," when the super spy first realized we weren't alone in the universe. He found himself in the middle of a battle that brought the Tesseract and the Skrulls to Earth, setting up events that would shape the landscape of the MCU moving forward. But Feige's answer could also hint that there's more to his answer than we realize.