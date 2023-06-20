The Flash Director Confirms Who Killed Barry's Mom

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

As "The Flash" races into theaters, it can't quite outrun the negative reviews trailing behind. The revitalizing installment in the DC Universe offers a glimmer of hope for the future of the Justice League with a colorful reset featuring the Scarlet Speedster. However, the film omits a crucial detail from Barry's (Ezra Miller) harrowing origin story by neglecting to show his archenemy Reverse-Flash, aka Eobard Thawne, which director Andy Muschietti revealed to be the murderer of his loving mother.

"The Flash" features a dazzling number of heroes and familiar faces, like Michael Keaton's iconic Batman, as a formidable staple of the time-traveling tale. It also delivers a double dose of Ezra Miller as they play both the hero and surprising antagonist that even rivals the return of General Zod (Michael Shannon). Together, they work to free the imprisoned Kryptonian, introducing the standout performer Sasha Calle as the mighty Supergirl.

These mindblowing multiversal mashups occur after Barry runs back in time to avert his mother Nora's (Maribel Verdú) premature death. Though Muschietti never showed the Reverse Flash commit the heinous act onscreen, he addressed the supervillain's role in an insightful interview with The Playlist, "Well, Reverse Flash is the elephant in the room, right?" The director stated. "It feels like you can't make another movie without addressing the one that, in all accounts, is the murderer of Barry's mom." This revelation sets up a possible sequel and identifies the evil culprit that set Barry off on his heroic destiny.