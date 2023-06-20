Gadar 2: The Katha Continues - Everything You Need To Know

"Gadar 2: The Katha Continues" premieres in theaters during the second half of 2023 and serves as a direct sequel to the hit 2001 Bollywood romantic action drama "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha." Naturally, a lot has changed in the 22 years between "Gadar" films including the popularity of Hindi-language cinema. For instance, recent stand-out "Pathaan" is arguably one of the must-see films of 2023, earning it a spot next to some of the all-time classic Bollywood movies everyone should watch.

The first "Gadar" revolves around Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh who saves Muslim Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from a violent outbreak and decides to marry her. Years later, however, Sakeena ends up reconnecting with her father, who attempts to separate her from Tara and their son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) by establishing a new life for her in Pakistan. Of course, that's not enough to break up Tara and Sakeena for good.

Here's everything fans of the first film — or even just those interested in what may well be one of 2023's marquee Bollywood releases — need to know about its upcoming sequel in "Gadar 2: The Katha Continues."