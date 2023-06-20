Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Part Of DC's The Flash According To Fans

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

After a tumultuous production process, "The Flash" is finally in theaters, but unfortunately, the movie didn't live up to the Tom Cruise hype. While many factors went into why "The Flash" bombed at the box office – Ezra Miller being the elephant in the room – there was still plenty to enjoy in DC's entry into the multiverse genre. To shine a bit of positivity on "The Flash," we here at Looper decided to ask fans what they thought the best part of the movie was, and the results were surprising.

The choices in our exclusive survey were the post-credits scene, CGI quality, cast, storyline, and action scenes. After an impressive 12,000 votes, "Flash" fans made it abundantly clear that they can't get enough of Jason Momoa, choosing the post-credits scene as the best part of DC's latest installment with 38% of the total votes. The action scenes came in second with 21%, followed closely by the storyline, the cast, and, unsurprisingly, the CGI in last place.

"The Flash" went a different direction with its post-credits scene, having Barry Allen (Miller) recount his time-traveling adventures to an incredibly drunk Aquaman (Momoa) instead of teasing a future appearance. While it's likely that no one knows when or if the speedster will return, the post-credits scene was enough for fans to dub it the best part of "The Flash."