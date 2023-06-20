Looper Survey: The Absolute Best Part Of DC's The Flash According To Fans
Contains spoilers for "The Flash"
After a tumultuous production process, "The Flash" is finally in theaters, but unfortunately, the movie didn't live up to the Tom Cruise hype. While many factors went into why "The Flash" bombed at the box office – Ezra Miller being the elephant in the room – there was still plenty to enjoy in DC's entry into the multiverse genre. To shine a bit of positivity on "The Flash," we here at Looper decided to ask fans what they thought the best part of the movie was, and the results were surprising.
The choices in our exclusive survey were the post-credits scene, CGI quality, cast, storyline, and action scenes. After an impressive 12,000 votes, "Flash" fans made it abundantly clear that they can't get enough of Jason Momoa, choosing the post-credits scene as the best part of DC's latest installment with 38% of the total votes. The action scenes came in second with 21%, followed closely by the storyline, the cast, and, unsurprisingly, the CGI in last place.
"The Flash" went a different direction with its post-credits scene, having Barry Allen (Miller) recount his time-traveling adventures to an incredibly drunk Aquaman (Momoa) instead of teasing a future appearance. While it's likely that no one knows when or if the speedster will return, the post-credits scene was enough for fans to dub it the best part of "The Flash."
Fans couldn't get enough of the cameos
While the post-credits scene of "The Flash" took home the top prize in our exclusive survey, fans loved the movie's nostalgia ride, celebrating all of DC's illustrious past. With DC promising a multiversal story, fans expected cameos and "The Flash" delivered, for better or worse. Despite the movie focusing on Barry Allen's Flash, there was a surprising amount of Batmen and Kryptonians in the movie. However, it seems like director Andy Muschietti knew what the fans wanted, as fans found those cameos as highlights of the film.
In the comments on Looper's survey, Tim Bunker wrote, "Michael Keaton playing Batman again was easily the best part." Michael Hyams and Jim Lillis agreed, with the latter also voicing support for DC newcomer Sasha Calle and her take on Supergirl. Eamon Clark also thought Calle's Kara Zor-El was the best part of the movie, but the Superman cameos had fans jumping out of their seats.
Stuart Marshall wrote, "Seeing Christopher Reeve again as Superman," while Andrew chose Henry Cavill's brief fully-CGI appearance as the best part of the movie. However, there's one Superman that no one expected to see in "The Flash," including Daily SRT, who chose Nicholas Cage's long-awaited big-screen appearance as Superman the best surprise.