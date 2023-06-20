How Many Tremors Movies Are There - And Do You Need To Watch Them All?

Prior to the 1990 release of "Tremors," studio expectations for the film likely ranked somewhere between middling and completely non-existent. And on paper, even those likely seemed a bit too optimistic, because there simply wasn't a market for campy, B-movie creature features at the dawn of that particular decade. Not surprisingly, when "Tremors" was released in the early days of January, the film's box office take pretty much fell in line with expectations.

Critics, on the other hand, were surprisingly kind to the flick, with many falling for its '50s-inspired creature feature charms, as well as the go-for-broke performances from stars Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward. Once "Tremors" hit the home video market, viewers finally began to see what the fuss was about, helping make the giddily gory tale of subterranean beasts terrorizing a small desert town a bona fide cult sensation. The film's reputation has only grown in the years since. So, too, has the list of "Tremors" sequels, with the franchise having now released a total of seven feature films.

That news may come as a bit of a shock to some who never strayed far from the sub-iconic original "Tremors," but producers have indeed expanded the Graboid-infested realm by a full six films. If you're wondering if you should go all-in on a no-holds-barred binge of the "Tremors" franchise, well, that's a tricky question to answer.