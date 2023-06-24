The Ending Of Jarhead Explained

Moviegoers who watch "Jarhead" expecting a traditional war movie will probably end up scratching their heads. "Where's the action?" they may ask. "Where's the heroism?" There is nothing particularly heroic about the Marines in "Jarhead," who make lewd remarks and fight amongst themselves. At a glance, nothing much seems to happen in this film. The characters spend most of the movie waiting around, and in fact they never really experience an actual battle. The only deaths shown onscreen are that of a recruit who dies in a tragic and easily-avoidable accident at the training camp, as well as a few background characters who are killed in friendly fire.

From its offbeat opening to its anti-climactic ending, "Jarhead" breaks almost every rule of the genre. Yet, for precisely this reason, this underrated war movie may be more realistic and accurate than most other films from the genre. It is, after all, based on a true story.

Still, viewers will undoubtedly have questions after watching the film. You may wonder why Swoff (Jake Gyllenhaal) refuses to share his backstory with the audience, or why he almost kills his friend. And why does a scene near the end of "Jarhead" place the spotlight on a random Vietnam veteran who was never even mentioned in the rest of the movie? We assure you that there are explanations for all these questions and more, if you take a closer look at the ending of "Jarhead."