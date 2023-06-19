How Loki Season 1's Steamy Love Scenes Could Have Changed The MCU For The Better

The YouTube channel New Rockstars has a video breaking down some behind-the-scenes featurettes of the first season of "Loki" featured on the "Marvel Studios: Assembled" docuseries. There are many fascinating tidbits to glean, including the fact that, at one point, they planned on sending the characters to a planet filled with capybaras. However, there are also some notes about the character arc Loki was going to take, including one plot point described as "Doing crazy mischief aka sex." This wouldn't have been a one-off occurrence, as further down the whiteboard reads, "Has the [Infinity] gauntlet, takes power, more sex. Bi, alien, etc."

It sounds like the writers wanted to explore Loki's sexuality in the series, and it definitely makes sense that Loki would refer to sex as "doing crazy mischief." However, as anyone who's seen the series can attest, aside from confirmation that Loki is attracted to multiple genders, his sexuality isn't explored too deeply. And there's certainly nothing where he acts on such urges aside from kissing Sylvie. It may be a letdown for some because Marvel movies and shows are generally seen as glorified kid properties. Taking "Loki" in a more adult direction, even if it stayed in PG-13 territory, could've helped give the MCU some gravitas so that it's clear these things have adults in mind, too.

It's also unclear how far along these theoretical Loki sex scenes went. In early writing stages, many ideas get thrown out there, so there's a chance this was an inkling of an idea at one point but never went any further than that. After all, there wasn't a capybara planet, either, so a lot of good ideas went down the tube.