How Many Episodes Are In Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies?
The Paramount+ series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" premiered on April 6, chronicling the formation of the titular group at Rydell High School four years before the events of the original 1978 "Grease" film. Two episodes dropped on the premiere date, with weekly installments thereafter, but how many episodes of "Rise of the Pink Ladies" are on the way?
Season 1 contains 10 episodes. The season is now complete, with the last of its 10 episodes, "Racing for Pinks," having been released on June 1. The finale introduced a bit of potential connective tissue between the series and the original "Grease" film with the off-screen introduction of a character named Frankie Zuko, who could be a brother of the original film's main character, Danny Zuko (John Travolta). But without an official confirmation of Season 2 of "Rise of the Pink Ladies," Frankie Zuko may remain an eternal mystery and there may not be any more episodes of the "Grease" prequel.
Marisa Davila, who stars as Pink Lady Jane Facciano, told ComicBook.com that while she had not yet heard anything concrete from the network or showrunners, she's optimistic about the show's future. Davila also had some specific thoughts regarding the future of the show that had roots in her relationship with her own sister. "I'd love to build my sister relationship more with Frenchy [played by Madison Elizabeth Lagares]," Davila said. "I have an older sister in real life, and the amount of history that we have as sisters, so many sister fights, and so I want that from Frenchy and Jane."
Rise of the Pink Ladies was fairly well received by audiences and critics
Based on its reception from critics and audiences, "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" has a decent chance of being renewed for a second season. Rotten Tomatoes shows a 64% critical approval rating and a 76% audience score, both relatively encouraging numbers. Joey Rambles of Cultured Vultures gave high marks to the show's producers, writing, "The set designs, colors, costumes, make-up and hair work, and cinematography all look incredible." He also praised the strong ensemble cast while criticizing the writing.
Reviews from The Guardian and The AV Club were positive. Jenna Scherer of The AV Club praised the series' cast, inclusivity, and progressive storytelling. And The Guardian's Adrian Horton wrote, "There's pure visual pleasure that comes from exaggerated high school scenes and flashes of confidence, as when the Pink Ladies are in formation and in strut."
A second season of "Rise of the Pink Ladies" could also have another "Grease" prequel project to compete with, however. A prequel film called "Summer Lovin'" has been in the works at the studio since 2019. It aims to tell the story of how John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's characters first met. Progress on that project seems to have remained stagnant since 2020, when "Hearts Beat Loud" director Brett Haley was attached. Considering the enduring popularity of "Grease" since its release 45 years ago, it's within reason that its fans can support two prequels at once.