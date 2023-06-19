How Many Episodes Are In Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies?

The Paramount+ series "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" premiered on April 6, chronicling the formation of the titular group at Rydell High School four years before the events of the original 1978 "Grease" film. Two episodes dropped on the premiere date, with weekly installments thereafter, but how many episodes of "Rise of the Pink Ladies" are on the way?

Season 1 contains 10 episodes. The season is now complete, with the last of its 10 episodes, "Racing for Pinks," having been released on June 1. The finale introduced a bit of potential connective tissue between the series and the original "Grease" film with the off-screen introduction of a character named Frankie Zuko, who could be a brother of the original film's main character, Danny Zuko (John Travolta). But without an official confirmation of Season 2 of "Rise of the Pink Ladies," Frankie Zuko may remain an eternal mystery and there may not be any more episodes of the "Grease" prequel.

Marisa Davila, who stars as Pink Lady Jane Facciano, told ComicBook.com that while she had not yet heard anything concrete from the network or showrunners, she's optimistic about the show's future. Davila also had some specific thoughts regarding the future of the show that had roots in her relationship with her own sister. "I'd love to build my sister relationship more with Frenchy [played by Madison Elizabeth Lagares]," Davila said. "I have an older sister in real life, and the amount of history that we have as sisters, so many sister fights, and so I want that from Frenchy and Jane."