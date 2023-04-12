Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Betrays Bad Girls For Girl Power (& Misunderstands Today's TV Landscape)

Contains spoilers for "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" Episodes 1 and 2.

During the second episode of "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies," our central protagonist, the nerdy Jane Facciano (Marisa Davila), explains her central goal during a campaign speech as she runs for student body president: to ensure Rydell High is a place where people can "be themselves."

Y'know, just like those virginity-shaming, gossipy, cliquey, fat-shaming, snarky, disaffected Pink Ladies who will rule Rydell four years after she graduates, right?

Oh boy, does "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" forget who the Pink Ladies are going to be in "Grease." It takes surface elements of their look, rebelliousness, and attitude to try to craft a proud feminist group. But the notion of this show's message — freedom and fun for everyone, forget tradition, screw racism and gender boundaries, and girls can fix cars too — sits at odds with what this group represents in the rest of the franchise. And it's absolutely not helped by the fact that this is allegedly a prequel, which requires a massive amount of social decay to occur for any of what happens in "Grease" and "Grease 2" to make sense.

It's hard to believe that in four short years this group, which includes a character that is heavily coded as asexual, will morph into a gang who will mock Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) for not putting out. This series misunderstands its central bad girls, falls victim to tropes, and incorrectly calculates how much the media landscape has changed over the past few years.