Ben Affleck Is Right - The Flash's Wonder Woman Cameo 'Saves' Batman From Himself

This article contains spoilers for "The Flash"

Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne isn't in "The Flash" for long, and the movie ends with a whole new Bruce — or, rather, a returning one since the Affleck version seems to have been replaced by the George Clooney one. Still, while it remains to be seen whether Affleck has genuinely left the cape and cowl behind him for good, this movie wouldn't be the worst possible swan song for him.

In fact, by his own admission, Affleck quite enjoys the way "The Flash" treats his Batman. Before the movie even premiered, Affleck told the Smartless podcast that he was particularly fond of the movie's Lasso of Truth scene with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). "I don't want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught — I get saved — by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," he said. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work."

Indeed, Batman gets extremely real during the scene where he gets tangled in the lasso. Upon accidentally touching the magical item, he immediately admits that he has an overgrown ego and that he chose the bat theme essentially because it's hardcore. What's more, he also seems to secretly wonder whether being Batman is a good use of his time, going as far as admitting that he could probably do more good if he'd just give all his money away, using it to help end poverty. The revelation that what might be the toughest live-action incarnation of Batman is secretly wrestling with such questions is definitely as excellent a reveal as Affleck hinted — and what's more, it actually addresses a long-standing bat-question.