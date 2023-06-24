The Ending Of Based On A True Story Explained

Contains spoilers for "Based on a True Story" Season 1

In the final moments of this dark comedy series, Simon (Aaron Staton) bursts into Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan's (Chris Messina) new beach house while they are mopping Ruby's (Priscilla Quintana) blood off the floor. Although the series ends with Simon asking, "Whose blood is that?" it is unclear why Simon barged in on Ava and Nathan in the middle of the night, nor is it evident if Simon is aware Ruby has gone missing and is dead.

At the end of Season 1, Ava and Nathan Bartlett become accessories to murder when Matt (Tom Bateman) dumps Ruby's body at their front door, forcing them to dispose of the corpse and dragging them deeper into his crimes as the Westside Ripper. By Episode 8, Ava and Nathan are in so deep they probably can't see a way out of their predicament. Unsurprisingly, they opt to dispose of the body rather than come clean to the cops.

The last episode of "Based on a True Story" sets the dark comedy series up for another season filled with murder and mayhem while revealing some surprising plot developments. Despite these surprises, the last episode of Season 1 leaves the story unresolved. Of course, a thriller series that shows who its serial killer is in the first episode probably isn't going to be playing by the rules.