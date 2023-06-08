Based On A True Story: How Kaley Cuoco's Pregnancy Changed The Series

A new comedy thriller series has just premiered on Peacock: it's called "Based on a True Story" and it stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a couple, Ava and Nathan, who decide to make a true crime podcast about the serial killer who has been terrorizing Los Angeles — all while they have a baby on the way.

However, as it turns out, Ava being pregnant was not originally in the script. Rather, Cuoco's own real life pregnancy led her to convince the producers that the show would be better if Ava was also pregnant. Cuoco revealed this during an appearance on the podcast, "Smartless", which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. She explained that, after she'd gotten the role, she sat the producers down and pitched the idea of Ava being pregnant even though the scripts were already done and ready for filming.

Cuoco continued, "I was like, 'Guys, what if this character was pregnant.' [creator] Craig [Rosenberg] goes, 'Hmm.' [And] I'm like, 'Now think hard about this' ... And they were like 'Well' and I'm like, 'No, really,' and they're looking at me and they're like, 'What,' and I'm like, 'Surprise!'"